Stellar (XLM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $711.47 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $711.47 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, Bitfinex and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,038,451,353 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kryptono, CEX.IO, GOPAX, RippleFox, Liquid, ZB.COM, OKEx, C2CX, Bitfinex, Ovis, Stellarport, Kraken, Exrates, Koineks, ABCC, BCEX, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, Kuna, Koinex, Kucoin, Stronghold, Indodax, Exmo, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Binance, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

