Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBR. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000.

Shares of FIBR stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1883 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

