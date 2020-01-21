Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $18,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.