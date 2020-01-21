Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $379.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $273.13 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.