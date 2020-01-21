Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

