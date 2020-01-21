Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

