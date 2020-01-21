Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 812.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

