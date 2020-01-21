Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

