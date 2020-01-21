Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $250.21 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.75.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.