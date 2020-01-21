Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 5,416.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 201.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 283.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,663,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the third quarter valued at $514,000.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

