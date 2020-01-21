Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 545.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

