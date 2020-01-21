Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

