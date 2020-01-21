Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

