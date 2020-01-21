Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

