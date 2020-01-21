Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 661.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.