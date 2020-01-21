Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,995,000 after acquiring an additional 355,477 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $54,563,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $11,319,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $159.49 and a twelve month high of $260.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

