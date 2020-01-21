Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 45,588 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.71% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SRVR stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

