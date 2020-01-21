Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

IHE stock opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $136.66 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

