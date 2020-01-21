Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.