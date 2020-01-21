Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Square by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.12, a PEG ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.