Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

