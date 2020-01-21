Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after acquiring an additional 383,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

