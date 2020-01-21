Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 21st (ADM, ATRS, CARD, GBG, MGIC, MTLHY, NCNA, NDRA, NSPR, NTLA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to an add rating.

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.89).

GB Group (LON:GBG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.