Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (1COV, ACMR, ALK, AMAT, AOX, BANF, BAS, BAYN, BELFB, BILL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €18.70 ($21.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Argus to $105.00. Argus currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $78.00 to $75.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.95 ($1.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $133.00 to $131.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €171.00 ($198.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $325.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $385.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Argus to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $355.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

