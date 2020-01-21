Strid Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

