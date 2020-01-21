Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €75.00 ($87.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -290.70. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a twelve month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.