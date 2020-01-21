StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $510,519.00 and $855.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,657,306,394 coins and its circulating supply is 16,244,112,040 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

