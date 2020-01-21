Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.01. 689,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,381. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

