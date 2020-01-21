Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to announce sales of $128.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.29 million and the lowest is $125.24 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $132.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $544.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $564.31 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

