SunTrust Banks Boosts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $72.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,621. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.