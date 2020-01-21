SunTrust Banks Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $90.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXO. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

NYSE CXO traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. 21,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,582. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,780.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,238,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

