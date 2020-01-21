SunTrust Banks Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $88.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,345. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Edison International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

