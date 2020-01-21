SunTrust Banks Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $150.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $148.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,031. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

