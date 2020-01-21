SunTrust Banks Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $82.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.