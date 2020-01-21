Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SGRY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 524,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

