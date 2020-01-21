SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

