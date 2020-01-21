Swarm (SWM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,086.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Swarm has a market cap of $1.53 million and $5,086.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.