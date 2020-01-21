TaaS (TAAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $236.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. TaaS has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $236.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.