Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

1/18/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/10/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

1/8/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 308,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,022. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,586. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

