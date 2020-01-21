Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. 6,275,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $301.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.