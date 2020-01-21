Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,792 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.