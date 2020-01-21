Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Target worth $34,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 5,033,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

