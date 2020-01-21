Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.07.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$71.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,098. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$54.46 and a 12 month high of C$71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.12.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

