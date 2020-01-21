Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 183,243 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Teladoc Health worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,840. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.