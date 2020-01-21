Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TDOC opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

