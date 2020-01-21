Tellor Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $43,021.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00029262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 847,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,036 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

