TENA Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. TENA has a total market capitalization of $102,588.00 and $2,303.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. Over the last week, TENA has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

