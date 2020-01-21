Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 6,470,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,240. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.00. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 242,472 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

