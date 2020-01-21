Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

THC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 120,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,020. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.