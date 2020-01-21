Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, OOOBTC, DragonEX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $30.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,575,835,583 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BigONE, CoinEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Liqui, TOPBTC, IDCM, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, TDAX, ZB.COM, OKEx, B2BX, Coinut, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Iquant, Bibox, ChaoEX, ABCC, Kraken, UEX, LBank, BitMart, BtcTurk, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitfinex, MBAex, C2CX, DigiFinex, FCoin, Exmo, EXX, Poloniex, QBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

